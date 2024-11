Magnum Ventures standalone net profit rises 66.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.86% to Rs 83.62 crore

Net profit of Magnum Ventures rose 66.41% to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 30.86% to Rs 83.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 120.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.83.62120.9427.6511.6715.4413.893.872.768.775.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News