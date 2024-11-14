Sanmit Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 118.92% to Rs 40.04 crore

Net loss of Sanmit Infra reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 118.92% to Rs 40.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.40.0418.291.0510.830.151.73-0.531.44-0.421.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News