The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit rises 156.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 74.22% to Rs 51.50 crore

Net profit of The Grob Tea Co rose 156.07% to Rs 23.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 74.22% to Rs 51.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales51.5029.56 74 OPM %43.7131.36 -PBDT24.3010.13 140 PBT23.439.15 156 NP23.439.15 156

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

