The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit rises 156.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of The Grob Tea Co rose 156.07% to Rs 23.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 74.22% to Rs 51.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.51.5029.5643.7131.3624.3010.1323.439.1523.439.15

