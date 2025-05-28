Parnax Lab consolidated net profit rises 30.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 49.04 crore

Net profit of Parnax Lab rose 30.36% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 49.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.88% to Rs 11.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.51% to Rs 187.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 188.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

