Thacker & Company consolidated net profit declines 4.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 152.94% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net profit of Thacker & Company declined 4.47% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 152.94% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.76% to Rs 20.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.05% to Rs 3.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

