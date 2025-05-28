Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 34.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.45% to Rs 0.56 crore

Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company rose 34.65% to Rs 16.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.45% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.70% to Rs 59.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 7.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.560.587.286.0555.3655.1785.0386.7816.0912.1559.5650.2316.0912.1559.5650.2316.3212.1259.7049.46

