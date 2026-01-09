Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3677.5, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.9% in last one year as compared to a 9.69% rally in NIFTY and a 22.22% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3677.5, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25702.5. The Sensex is at 83622.68, down 0.66%.Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has gained around 1.31% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28414.95, down 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.13 lakh shares in last one month.