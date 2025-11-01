Mahindra Lifespace Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 47.90 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 130.75% to Rs 17.56 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers reported to Rs 47.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 130.75% to Rs 17.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.17.567.61-298.80-626.9457.25-9.9950.74-13.9947.90-14.02

