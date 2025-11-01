Money Masters Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 68.92% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net loss of Money Masters Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 68.92% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.230.74-21.7433.78-0.050.25-0.050.25-0.050.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News