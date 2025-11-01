Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 17.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.66% to Rs 1421.30 crore

Net profit of Zensar Technologies rose 17.02% to Rs 182.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 155.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.66% to Rs 1421.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1308.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1421.301308.0015.4815.37265.40237.60240.20207.90182.20155.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News