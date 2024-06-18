Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mandya Finance Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mandya Finance Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Mandya Finance Company reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.22% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.17-0.03 LP 0.870 0 OPM %58.82266.67 -18.390 - PBDT0.10-0.08 LP 0.160.25 -36 PBT0.10-0.08 LP 0.160.25 -36 NP0.03-0.06 LP 0.050.18 -72

