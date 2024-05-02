Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalam Cement standalone net profit rises 10.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Mangalam Cement standalone net profit rises 10.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 4.79% to Rs 437.31 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Cement rose 10.70% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.79% to Rs 437.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 459.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 248.83% to Rs 59.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.22% to Rs 1725.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1801.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales437.31459.33 -5 1725.481801.59 -4 OPM %10.429.81 -11.738.21 - PBDT47.8336.52 31 173.33116.63 49 PBT29.0519.89 46 99.1247.16 110 NP17.2815.61 11 59.7217.12 249

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

