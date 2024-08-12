Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 28.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.53% to Rs 184.53 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu rose 28.03% to Rs 15.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.53% to Rs 184.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 208.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.184.53208.598.037.5321.3217.4220.0516.1915.4412.06

