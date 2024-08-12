Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 28.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.53% to Rs 184.53 croreNet profit of Kamdhenu rose 28.03% to Rs 15.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.53% to Rs 184.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 208.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales184.53208.59 -12 OPM %8.037.53 -PBDT21.3217.42 22 PBT20.0516.19 24 NP15.4412.06 28
