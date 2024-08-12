Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 28.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 28.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.53% to Rs 184.53 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu rose 28.03% to Rs 15.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.53% to Rs 184.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 208.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales184.53208.59 -12 OPM %8.037.53 -PBDT21.3217.42 22 PBT20.0516.19 24 NP15.4412.06 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Neo Group raises $47.6 million led by MUFG Bank, Euclidean Capital

Suicide helpline of Gujarat diamond industry gets 1,600 calls since launch

Independent directors' pay at Nifty-50 companies surges 106% since FY19

Tech wrap Aug 12: Apple iPhone SE, Sony Bravia 8 OLED TVs, YouTube and more

BoAt crosses 50 mn in 'Made in India' products amid wearables mkt slowdown

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story