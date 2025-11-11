Mankind Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2222.3, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 15.25% in last one year as compared to a 7.23% rally in NIFTY and a 0.81% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Mankind Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2222.3, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25609.05. The Sensex is at 83614.62, up 0.09%.Mankind Pharma Ltd has eased around 9.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22379.85, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.64 lakh shares in last one month.