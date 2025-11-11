Prime Focus Ltd down for fifth straight session

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 163.93, down 3.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.12% in last one year as compared to a 7.23% rally in NIFTY and a 23.66% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Prime Focus Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 163.93, down 3.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25609.05. The Sensex is at 83614.62, up 0.09%.Prime Focus Ltd has lost around 2.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Prime Focus Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1474.15, down 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.82 lakh shares in last one month.