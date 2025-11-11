Power Finance Corporation Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 373.15, down 1.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.12% in last one year as compared to a 7.23% rally in NIFTY and a 15.52% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 373.15, down 1.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25609.05. The Sensex is at 83614.62, up 0.09%.Power Finance Corporation Ltd has eased around 7.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27305.05, down 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.6 lakh shares in last one month.