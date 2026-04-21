Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2188.2, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.17% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% jump in NIFTY and a 4.82% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Mankind Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2188.2, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24539.15. The Sensex is at 79191.47, up 0.85%. Mankind Pharma Ltd has gained around 13.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22456.75, up 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.54 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2178.8, up 1.87% on the day. Mankind Pharma Ltd is down 15.17% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% jump in NIFTY and a 4.82% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.