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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,51,540; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,65,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,51,540; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,65,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,910

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,690 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 7:42 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,51,540, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver also climbed by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,65,100. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,910. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,540 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,53,500 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,690.
 
  

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In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,38,910, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,40,710 in Chennai.
                   
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,060.  
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,65,100. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,80,100. 
 
US gold prices were largely steady on Tuesday after rising to a more than one-week high in the previous session, as investors awaited further details on the US-Iran peace deal. 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $4,311.36 per ounce, as of 0049 GMT, after rising over 2 per cent on Monday to hit its highest level since June 5. 
US gold futures for August delivery were down 0.4 per cent at $4,332.60.
 
Spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $69.74 per ounce, platinum lost 0.4 per cent to $1,761, and palladium was down 1.3 per cent to $1,331.59.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 
 

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 7:41 AM IST

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