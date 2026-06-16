Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,51,540; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,65,100
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,910
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,51,540, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver also climbed by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,65,100.
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,910.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,540 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,53,500 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,690.
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In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,38,910, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,40,710 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,060.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,65,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,80,100.
US gold prices were largely steady on Tuesday after rising to a more than one-week high in the previous session, as investors awaited further details on the US-Iran peace deal.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $4,311.36 per ounce, as of 0049 GMT, after rising over 2 per cent on Monday to hit its highest level since June 5.
US gold futures for August delivery were down 0.4 per cent at $4,332.60.
Spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $69.74 per ounce, platinum lost 0.4 per cent to $1,761, and palladium was down 1.3 per cent to $1,331.59.
(with inputs from Reuters)
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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 7:41 AM IST