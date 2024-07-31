PTC Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.46% to Rs 46.87 crore

Net profit of PTC Industries declined 56.56% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 34.46% to Rs 46.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 71.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.46.8771.5121.4227.6310.5119.006.3614.864.9011.28

