Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.56% in the June 2024 quarter

PTC Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 34.46% to Rs 46.87 crore

Net profit of PTC Industries declined 56.56% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 34.46% to Rs 46.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 71.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales46.8771.51 -34 OPM %21.4227.63 -PBDT10.5119.00 -45 PBT6.3614.86 -57 NP4.9011.28 -57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: 144 dead in Wayanad landslides, many still trapped as rescue ops continue

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals flat start for Indian bourses; Asian markets mixed

Death toll climbs to 143 in Wayanad landslide tragedy, rescue op underway

How to trade Gold ahead of US Fed outcome today? Check key levels here

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 31, live time (IST), streaming

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story