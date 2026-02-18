Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab National Bank up for third consecutive session

Punjab National Bank up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:21 AM IST
Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 127.23, up 1.93% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.01% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% jump in NIFTY and a 23.51% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 127.23, up 1.93% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25670.3. The Sensex is at 83238.9, down 0.25%. Punjab National Bank has slipped around 0.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 2.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 61174, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 155.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 212.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 127.3, up 1.77% on the day. Punjab National Bank is up 37.01% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% jump in NIFTY and a 23.51% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 8.83 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

