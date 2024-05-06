Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit declines 6.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit declines 6.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
Sales rise 4.01% to Rs 687.42 crore

Net profit of Grindwell Norton declined 6.66% to Rs 92.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.01% to Rs 687.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 660.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.01% to Rs 383.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 361.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.68% to Rs 2668.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2525.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales687.42660.90 4 2668.642525.20 6 OPM %18.1119.50 -19.4519.71 - PBDT139.94148.18 -6 579.57546.04 6 PBT120.28132.89 -9 508.69485.90 5 NP92.6199.22 -7 383.65361.90 6

