Sells 1.99 lakh units; up 1% on YoY basis

Maruti Suzuki India achieved total sales of 1,99,400 units in month of February 2025 compared to 1,97,471 units in February 2024, registering a growth of 1% . Total sales include domestic sales of 1,74,379 units (up 3% on YoY basis) and exports of 25,021 units (down 14% on YoY basis).

