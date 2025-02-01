No income tax till income of Rs 12 lakh per annum, Says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that no income tax till to be payable upto income of Rs 12 lakh annually. Individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually will not have to pay any income tax under the new tax regime as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday gave relief to middle class by raising exemption limit and rejigging slabs. For salaried employees, this nil tax limit will be Rs 12.75 lakh per annum, after taking into account a standard deduction of Rs 75,000.

