Maruti Suzuki reports 3% YoY sales growth in July 2025

Maruti Suzuki India reported total sales of 180,526 units in July 2025, marking a 3.13% increase compared to 175,041 units sold in the same month last year.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 137,776 units (up 0.22% YoY), while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 2,794 units (down 3.35% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) declined 1.50% YoY to 148,781 units, total export sales increased by 32.35% YoY to 31,745 units sold in July 2025.

For the period from April-July of FY26, the company has registered total sales of 708,387 units, up 1.64% YoY.