Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank allots CCPS aggregating Rs 4,876 cr to Currant Sea Investments B.V.

IDFC First Bank allots CCPS aggregating Rs 4,876 cr to Currant Sea Investments B.V.

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

On preferential basis

IDFC First Bank has today, i.e., on 01 August 2025, approved the preferential allotment of 81,26,94,722 compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares (CCPS) of face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up, at an issue price of Rs 60/- per CCPS to Currant Sea Investments B.V., aggregating to Rs 4,876 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 28,708 tractors in July 2025

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

P&G Health spurts after PAT climbs over threefold to Rs 66 cr in Q1 FY26

Board of Kirloskar Brothers appoints director

Tata Motors slips as total sales slide 4% YoY in July 2025

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story