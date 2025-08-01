IDFC First Bank allots CCPS aggregating Rs 4,876 cr to Currant Sea Investments B.V.

On preferential basis

IDFC First Bank has today, i.e., on 01 August 2025, approved the preferential allotment of 81,26,94,722 compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares (CCPS) of face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up, at an issue price of Rs 60/- per CCPS to Currant Sea Investments B.V., aggregating to Rs 4,876 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News