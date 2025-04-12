Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Master Components inks 5-year licensing deal for new manufacturing facility in Nashik

Master Components inks 5-year licensing deal for new manufacturing facility in Nashik

Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Master Components has entered into a license agreement with an industrial partner to utilize a premises located at MIDC, Ambad, Nashik.

The agreement, effective from 1 April 2025, grants the company the right to use the facility for a period of 60 months, at a monthly rent of Rs 4,75,000. This is a licensing deal and not a loan arrangement.

The purpose behind the agreement is to enable Master Components to expand its manufacturing footprint. The company plans to carry out a broad range of industrial activities at the new location including manufacturing, fabricating, designing, pressing, and assembling components, tools, moulds, jigs, engineering instruments, and various types of machine tools. These will cater to the needs of diverse engineering and allied industries, as well as workshops and commercial establishments.

As per the terms, the lease rent will see an annual escalation of 5%, reflecting standard industry practices for long-term commercial arrangements.

Master Components manufactures plastic engineering components and sub assemblies. It specialises in injection moulding, thermoset moulding & compression moulding.

Shares of Master Components ended almost flat at Rs 272.20 on Friday, 11 April 2025.

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

