Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit declines 25.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:19 PM IST
Sales rise 19.71% to Rs 18.83 crore

Net profit of Sanrhea Technical Textile declined 25.69% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.71% to Rs 18.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.23% to Rs 4.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.14% to Rs 74.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales18.8315.73 20 74.9468.04 10 OPM %16.5221.11 -12.5712.51 - PBDT2.803.23 -13 8.298.09 2 PBT2.162.95 -27 6.407.00 -9 NP1.622.18 -26 4.725.20 -9

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

