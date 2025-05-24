Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit declines 25.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.71% to Rs 18.83 crore

Net profit of Sanrhea Technical Textile declined 25.69% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.71% to Rs 18.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.23% to Rs 4.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.14% to Rs 74.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

18.8315.7374.9468.0416.5221.1112.5712.512.803.238.298.092.162.956.407.001.622.184.725.20

