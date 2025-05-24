Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UTL Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

UTL Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of UTL Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 128.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.020.04 -50 0.160.07 129 OPM %-200.00-25.00 --68.75-171.43 - PBDT-0.04-0.01 -300 -0.10-0.10 0 PBT-0.04-0.01 -300 -0.10-0.10 0 NP-0.04-0.01 -300 -0.10-0.23 57

