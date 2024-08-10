Reliance Capital consolidated net profit declines 46.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.39% to Rs 6515.44 crore

Net profit of Reliance Capital declined 46.37% to Rs 211.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 394.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.39% to Rs 6515.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5956.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6515.445956.235.377.09350.88470.41321.23444.28211.39394.16

