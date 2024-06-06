McNally Bharat Engineering Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 251.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 55.34% to Rs 40.35 crore

Net Loss of McNally Bharat Engineering Company reported to Rs 251.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 228.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 55.34% to Rs 40.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 883.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2270.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 55.85% to Rs 168.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 380.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

40.3590.34168.11380.79-150.26-97.07-55.67-84.05-251.01-258.73-879.96-2214.88-251.78-260.75-883.17-2224.93-251.80-228.98-883.20-2270.60

