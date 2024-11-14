Medi Assist Healthcare Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.14 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.73% to Rs 39.48 crore

Net profit of Medi Assist Healthcare Services reported to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 17.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.73% to Rs 39.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.39.4827.6643.9035.4719.5810.6414.836.6510.14-17.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News