Prakash Pipes standalone net profit rises 7.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.18% to Rs 200.21 crore

Net profit of Prakash Pipes rose 7.19% to Rs 24.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.18% to Rs 200.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 170.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.200.21170.8615.7214.1234.8829.2432.1926.8224.3022.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News