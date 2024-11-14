Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Prakash Pipes standalone net profit rises 7.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:34 PM IST
Sales rise 17.18% to Rs 200.21 crore

Net profit of Prakash Pipes rose 7.19% to Rs 24.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.18% to Rs 200.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 170.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales200.21170.86 17 OPM %15.7214.12 -PBDT34.8829.24 19 PBT32.1926.82 20 NP24.3022.67 7

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

