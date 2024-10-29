Cipla consolidated net profit rises 15.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.65% to Rs 6961.22 crore

Net profit of Cipla rose 15.18% to Rs 1302.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1130.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.65% to Rs 6961.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6589.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6961.226589.2227.0926.312060.801884.271789.061594.231302.531130.91

