PCBL consolidated net profit rises 0.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 45.50% to Rs 2163.20 crore

Net profit of PCBL rose 0.60% to Rs 123.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 122.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.50% to Rs 2163.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1486.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2163.201486.71 46 OPM %16.8016.02 -PBDT250.24219.83 14 PBT163.83171.59 -5 NP123.37122.64 1

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

