PCBL consolidated net profit rises 0.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.50% to Rs 2163.20 crore

Net profit of PCBL rose 0.60% to Rs 123.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 122.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.50% to Rs 2163.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1486.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2163.201486.7116.8016.02250.24219.83163.83171.59123.37122.64

