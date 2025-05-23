Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 54.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 93.77% to Rs 121.38 croreNet profit of Megastar Foods rose 54.12% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 93.77% to Rs 121.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 40.03% to Rs 3.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.31% to Rs 361.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 274.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
