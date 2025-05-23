One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 31.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.06% to Rs 67.05 crore

Net profit of One Point One Solutions rose 31.23% to Rs 8.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.06% to Rs 67.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.10% to Rs 33.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.01% to Rs 256.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 169.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

