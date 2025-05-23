Home / Markets / Capital Market News / One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 31.23% in the March 2025 quarter

One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 31.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 28.06% to Rs 67.05 crore

Net profit of One Point One Solutions rose 31.23% to Rs 8.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.06% to Rs 67.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.10% to Rs 33.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.01% to Rs 256.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 169.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales67.0552.36 28 256.36169.76 51 OPM %18.3027.86 -24.1630.25 - PBDT17.0814.66 17 69.0551.81 33 PBT10.368.97 15 42.6730.26 41 NP8.746.66 31 33.1621.38 55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gokak Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 180.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Batliboi consolidated net profit rises 204.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Cello World standalone net profit rises 71.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Superior Finlease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story