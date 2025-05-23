Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Batliboi consolidated net profit rises 204.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Batliboi consolidated net profit rises 204.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
Sales rise 3.09% to Rs 119.04 crore

Net profit of Batliboi rose 204.47% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.09% to Rs 119.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.81% to Rs 13.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.57% to Rs 412.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 415.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales119.04115.47 3 412.94415.31 -1 OPM %6.164.75 -5.426.41 - PBDT7.496.27 19 23.1525.00 -7 PBT6.195.25 18 18.1720.65 -12 NP5.451.79 204 13.4913.25 2

First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

