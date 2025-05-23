Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tirupati Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 180.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 180.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
Sales rise 18.21% to Rs 97.50 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals rose 180.00% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.21% to Rs 97.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 243.84% to Rs 7.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.17% to Rs 386.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 306.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales97.5082.48 18 386.22306.11 26 OPM %3.828.39 -6.406.73 - PBDT4.813.53 36 18.0310.90 65 PBT2.971.17 154 10.173.17 221 NP1.540.55 180 7.532.19 244

First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

