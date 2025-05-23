Tirupati Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 180.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.21% to Rs 97.50 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals rose 180.00% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.21% to Rs 97.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 243.84% to Rs 7.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.17% to Rs 386.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 306.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

97.5082.48386.22306.113.828.396.406.734.813.5318.0310.902.971.1710.173.171.540.557.532.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News