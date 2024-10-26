Meghmani Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.27 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 43.61% to Rs 543.89 crore

Net Loss of Meghmani Organics reported to Rs 9.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.61% to Rs 543.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 378.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales543.89378.72 44 OPM %5.622.00 -PBDT16.326.92 136 PBT-9.17-15.79 42 NP-9.27-15.34 40

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

