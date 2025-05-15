Menon Bearings consolidated net profit rises 17.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.02% to Rs 63.82 crore

Net profit of Menon Bearings rose 17.62% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.02% to Rs 63.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.34% to Rs 24.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 239.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 210.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

63.8253.62239.28210.7515.6818.5817.5219.6711.1710.2642.6541.859.328.0733.8433.146.615.6224.9324.36

