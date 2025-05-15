Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Menon Bearings consolidated net profit rises 17.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Menon Bearings consolidated net profit rises 17.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.02% to Rs 63.82 crore

Net profit of Menon Bearings rose 17.62% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.02% to Rs 63.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.34% to Rs 24.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 239.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 210.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales63.8253.62 19 239.28210.75 14 OPM %15.6818.58 -17.5219.67 - PBDT11.1710.26 9 42.6541.85 2 PBT9.328.07 15 33.8433.14 2 NP6.615.62 18 24.9324.36 2

