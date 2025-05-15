Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H P Cotton Textile Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

H P Cotton Textile Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Sales rise 91.03% to Rs 36.43 crore

Net profit of H P Cotton Textile Mills reported to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 91.03% to Rs 36.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 185.56% to Rs 2.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.95% to Rs 128.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales36.4319.07 91 128.1393.56 37 OPM %9.91-3.99 -9.724.46 - PBDT2.18-1.87 LP 7.10-0.70 LP PBT1.36-2.73 LP 3.80-4.20 LP NP0.98-2.27 LP 2.570.90 186

First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

