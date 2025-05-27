Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mercury Trade Links reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mercury Trade Links reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2686.69% to Rs 85.83 crore

Net loss of Mercury Trade Links reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2686.69% to Rs 85.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.61% to Rs 1.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 715.33% to Rs 112.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales85.833.08 2687 112.7613.83 715 OPM %-0.750.32 -1.7010.34 - PBDT-0.640.01 PL 2.181.43 52 PBT-0.650.01 PL 2.161.41 53 NP-0.390.11 PL 1.661.14 46

