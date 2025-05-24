Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 73.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 73.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.71% to Rs 2694.42 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Buildcon rose 73.15% to Rs 432.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 249.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.71% to Rs 2694.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3051.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 236.75% to Rs 1694.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 503.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.43% to Rs 10036.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9798.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2694.423051.87 -12 10036.639798.46 2 OPM %28.8420.52 -29.0922.79 - PBDT520.98378.34 38 1844.491129.68 63 PBT481.28310.37 55 1554.78763.05 104 NP432.23249.63 73 1694.10503.08 237

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Divis Lab enters into a LT manufacturing and supply agreement with a global pharma co.

Metropolis Healthcare completes acquisition of Dr. Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre

Fusion Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 164.56 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Divis Lab inks long-term global pharma deal

Apollo Micro Systems Q4 PAT rises 8% YoY

First Published: May 24 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story