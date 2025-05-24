Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 73.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.71% to Rs 2694.42 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Buildcon rose 73.15% to Rs 432.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 249.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.71% to Rs 2694.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3051.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 236.75% to Rs 1694.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 503.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.43% to Rs 10036.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9798.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

