Fusion Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 164.56 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.85% to Rs 466.08 crore

Net loss of Fusion Finance reported to Rs 164.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 132.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.85% to Rs 466.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 645.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1224.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 505.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.13% to Rs 2319.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2316.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

466.08645.992319.762316.731.7655.76-14.0859.02-161.30174.49-1121.34672.27-164.56171.71-1133.01663.26-164.56132.69-1224.54505.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News