Divis Lab enters into a LT manufacturing and supply agreement with a global pharma co.

Divis Laboratories has entered into a long term manufacturing and supply agreement with a global pharma company.

Under this agreement, the Company will be manufacturing and supplying advanced intermediates as per the commercial terms agreed between the parties.

The Company expects meaningful revenue contribution from this long-term agreement.

Cost of capacity addition for manufacturing under this agreement is estimated to be Rs.650-750 crore, which will be funded from the capacity reservation advance proposed to be paid by the customer phase wise under this Agreement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News