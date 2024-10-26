Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT standalone net profit declines 31.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 15.74% to Rs 291.79 crore

Net profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT declined 31.30% to Rs 197.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 288.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.74% to Rs 291.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 346.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales291.79346.30 -16 OPM %97.8898.64 -PBDT198.18288.10 -31 PBT198.18288.10 -31 NP197.87288.00 -31

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

