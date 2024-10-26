Mindspace Business Parks REIT standalone net profit declines 31.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.74% to Rs 291.79 crore

Net profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT declined 31.30% to Rs 197.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 288.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.74% to Rs 291.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 346.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.291.79346.3097.8898.64198.18288.10198.18288.10197.87288.00

