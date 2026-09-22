Mindteck (India) Ltd has lost 12.18% over last one month compared to 6% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.4% drop in the SENSEX

Mindteck (India) Ltd lost 5.27% today to trade at Rs 150. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.62% to quote at 27573.81. The index is down 6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, LTM Ltd decreased 3.29% and Tata Elxsi Ltd lost 1.54% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 21.19 % over last one year compared to the 8.83% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Mindteck (India) Ltd has lost 12.18% over last one month compared to 6% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.4% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 54 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3343 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 307 on 20 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 140 on 04 Sep 2026.