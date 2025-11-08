Mirza International consolidated net profit declines 63.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.39% to Rs 164.36 crore

Net profit of Mirza International declined 63.56% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.39% to Rs 164.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 201.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.164.36201.397.718.3810.9814.603.087.322.155.90

