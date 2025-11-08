Pritika Engineering Components standalone net profit rises 21.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.76% to Rs 35.88 crore

Net profit of Pritika Engineering Components rose 21.82% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.76% to Rs 35.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.35.8829.9614.1314.923.983.432.662.192.011.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News