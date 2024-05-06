Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit declines 69.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.00% to Rs 1133.03 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals declined 69.58% to Rs 100.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 331.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.00% to Rs 1133.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1471.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.27% to Rs 434.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1328.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.70% to Rs 4280.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5684.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

